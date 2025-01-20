Landry, officials ask that people stay home, be aware of road closures ahead of freezing temperatures

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry addressed the state's freezing weather and expected snowfall on Monday just hours after visiting Washington, D.C. for President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Landry addressed the public in a news conference at 3 p.m. with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Jacques Thibodeaux, as well as representatives from Louisiana State Police and the state Department of Transportation and Development.

Landry said Louisiana is under a state of emergency through Thursday, saying that he is mobilizing state resources to respond to anything that may arise during the significant weather event that could bring several inches of snow.

The governor and other officials said that the public needs to stay informed about road closures, especially bridges.

"The state has been working for over eight days to do everything in its power to prepare for this winter storm and I urge you to please heed what we are saying and what your local officials are saying as well," Landry said. "It is extremely important to stay off the roads unless you absolutely need to be on the road stay at home and stay warm."

State Police said they are on standby in the event they are needed during the winter weather.

WBRZ Storm Station meteorologists predict between two to six inches of snow across the capital region starting Tuesday morning. Stay tuned to WBRZ for more updates.