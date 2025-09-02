Landry, federal officials set Wednesday news conference to announce Angola as holding spot for 'worst' immigrants

ANGOLA — Federal and state officials will visit the Louisiana State Penitentiary on Wednesday to announce the Angola prison will house what immigration agents call "the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."

The prisoners would be held in an area administration officials are calling "Camp 47," according to an advisory from the Department of Homeland Security. Federal officials shared the material on an embargoed basis with the media Tuesday morning, but some news outlets broke the embargo Tuesday afternoon, making the subject matter releasable.

Attendees expected are U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Gov. Jeff Landry. Also expected is Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Madison Sheahan.

WBRZ, citing a report in The Advocate, had reported last month that Louisiana officials were negotiating with the White House about using Angola to house immigrants. The move, the newspaper reported, came among a widening immigration crackdown that involves outsourcing detention operations to conservative states.

ICE already operates a facility in Alexandria, from which it deports immigrants.

A federal judge last month ordered the closure of a Florida facility devoted to housing immigrants believed to be criminals. The Miami Herald reported that hundreds of people sent to the "Alligator Alcatraz" faced no criminal charges despite the administration saying it was a holding spot for people accused of serious crimes.

Alligator Alcatraz is surrounded by an alligator-infested swamp. Angola is surrounded on three sides by the Mississippi River.