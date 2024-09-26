Lana Del Rey, swamp tour guide boyfriend apply for marriage license in Louisiana

THIBODAUX — Pop star Lana Del Rey and her swamp tour guide boyfriend are looking to tie the knot in Louisiana, having filed for a marriage license in Lafourche Parish, The Advocate reports.

The singer and Jeremy Dufrene applied for the license in the clerk of court's office in Thibodaux on Monday.

The couple, who made headlines recently for apparently riding out Hurricane Francine together down the bayou, have 30 days to wed in the state of Louisiana or the license will expire, The Advocate added.

Rumors about Del Rey and Dufrene's relationship started swirling in late August when the pair were photographed together in England before a performance. British tabloid Daily Mail later reported that Del Rey and Dufrene were spotted together at a pub in London.

Dufrene, a 49-year-old Louisiana native and boat captain at Airboat Tours by Arthur Matherne, has known the singer for at least five years. Del Rey posted photos to Facebook of herself and several friends on a tour with Dufrene in Des Allemands in March 2019.

Del Rey returned to Louisiana in May for another swamp tour, tagging Dufrene in a photo posted to Instagram. Nearly a month later, the singer posted more photos from New Orleans, including one of herself in a booth at Metairie's hole-in-the-wall diner Tic-Toc Café, The Advocate reported.