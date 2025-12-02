41°
Lamar Dixon hosts annual Christmas celebration for senior citizens
GONZALES - Senior citizens gathered in the Lamar Dixon Expo Center on Tuesday morning for its annual Christmas celebration at Trademart.
There was plenty of Christmas cheer to go around, along with some live music from Kenny Fife. Gonzales Mayor Tim Riley says the event gets bigger every year.
"We feed them. We socialize. A lot of times, people are lonely at this time of the year. You know some people are dealing with certain things that they may not want to discuss with others, and we're here to talk to them and to be with them and let them know that they're not alone," Riley said.
The mayor said more than 700 people attended the event.
