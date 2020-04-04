Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours will now offer new rapid COVID-19 tests

Photo: Lake Urgent Care Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours is set to offer rapid COVID-19 tests.

The clinic has been selected as one of the first urgent care operators in the country to offer Rapid COVID-19 Molecular Tests as part of the FDA’s "fast-tracked" Emergency Use Authorization program. The new screening will be able to give you your test results in 5 to 13 minutes, maybe even quicker.

Anyone that has been exposed to the virus or experiencing any symptoms will have to meet the CDC criteria for Rapid COVID-19 testing by completing a virtual test on their website. If you fit the qualifications you will be scheduled for an appointment at the testing site in which "the provider will direct you to if they determine testing is necessary."

An email from the clinic states that the rapid test is "an extension" of the Abbott ID NOW screening system used to test patents for the flu and strep throat.

Click here to schedule a virtual test.