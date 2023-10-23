78°
Lake Pontchartrain Causeway reopens after being shut down due to dense fog

4 hours 6 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, October 23 2023 Oct 23, 2023 October 23, 2023 7:17 AM October 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

The causeway spanning Lake Pontchartrain was completely shut down Monday morning due to dense fog. 

While drivers in the immediate capital area were advised to use caution due to the fog, drivers commuting between the north and south shores of the lake were inconvenienced when the causeway was shut down. 

Traffic cameras from the bridge showed nothing but gray skies with not even a hint of headlights shining through. 

The bridge reopened shortly before 9 a.m. and continued to allow traffic through. 

