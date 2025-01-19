Laissez les bon temp rouler! 2025 Parade schedule for Mardi Gras celebrations in and around the capital area

BATON ROUGE — Carnival is longer than usual this year, running eight weeks and two days. By tradition, king cake sales begin on Epiphany, Jan. 6, and run through Mardi Gras, which is March 4 this year (and the knife stays in the box).

Heading into Mardi Gras, here is a list of parades and courirs coming up across the region:

Ascension Parish

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

DONALDSONVILLE MARDI GRAS PARADE - 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

ASCENSION MAMBO (Gonzales), 2 p.m.

Assumption Parish

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

LABADIEVILLE PARADE - 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 1

NAPOLEONVILLE PARADE - 2 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

OSHUN - 12 noon

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

MUTTS - parade at 2 p.m., event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 21

ARTEMIS - 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

MYSTIQUE DE LA CAPITALE - 2 p.m.

ORION - 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

MID-CITY GRAS - 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

SOUTHDOWNS - 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 1

SPANISH TOWN - noon

MONDAY, MARCH 3

SHENANDOAH - 6:30 p.m.

East Feliciana Parish

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

MARDI GRAS IN THE COUNTRY (Clinton)

Iberville Parish

SATURDAY, MARCH 1

ROYAL KREWE OF ROYALTY - 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 2

COMOGO (Plaquemine) - 7 p.m.

Livingston Parish

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

DENHAM SPRINGS - 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

KROUX OF BARKUS (Walker) - 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

DIVERSION (Maurepas) - noon (WBRZ's Abigail Whitam is grand marshal.)

Pointe Coupee Parish

SATURDAY, MARCH 1

KREWE DE CHEMIN NEUF PARADE, New Roads, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 2

LIVONIA CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION PARADE, time to be announced

TUESDAY, MARCH 4

COMMUNITY CENTER CARNIVAL (New Roads) - 11 a.m.

NEW ROADS LIONS CARNIVAL (New Roads) - 2 p.m.

St. Mary Parish

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

ADONIS (Morgan City) - 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 1

BALDWIN - 1 p.m.

CYPREMORT POINT - 1 p.m.

DIONYSIUS (Berwick) - 2 p.m.

HANNIBAL (Berwick) - follows Dionysius

SUNDAY, MARCH 2

GALATEA (Morgan City) - 2 p.m.

NIKE (Morgan City) - follows Galatea

MONDAY, MARCH 3

AMANI (Patterson) - 2 p.m.

HERA (Morgan City) - 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 4

SIRACUSAVILLE - 1 p.m.

FRANKLIN - 1 p.m.

HEPHAESTUS (Morgan City) -2 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

OMEGA (Hammond) - 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

NIZHONI (Ponchatoula) - 12 noon

KENTWOOD PARADE - 12 noon

TICKFAW RIVER - 1 p.m.

West Baton Rouge Parish

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

ADDIS FIREMAN'S PARADE - 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 2

GOOD FRIENDS OF THE OAKS (Port Allen) - 1 p.m.

West Feliciana Parish

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

CANINES (St. Francisville) - 2 p.m.