46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Laissez les bon temp rouler! 2025 Parade schedule for Mardi Gras celebrations in and around the capital area

3 days 1 hour 29 minutes ago Thursday, January 16 2025 Jan 16, 2025 January 16, 2025 10:50 AM January 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Carnival is longer than usual this year, running eight weeks and two days. By tradition, king cake sales begin on Epiphany, Jan. 6, and run through Mardi Gras, which is March 4 this year (and the knife stays in the box). 

Heading into Mardi Gras, here is a list of parades and courirs coming up across the region:

Ascension Parish
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
DONALDSONVILLE MARDI GRAS PARADE - 2 p.m. 

SATURDAY, FEB. 22
ASCENSION MAMBO (Gonzales), 2 p.m. 

Assumption Parish
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
LABADIEVILLE PARADE - 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 1
NAPOLEONVILLE PARADE - 2 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
OSHUN - 12 noon 

Trending News

SUNDAY, FEB. 16
MUTTS - parade at 2 p.m., event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 21
ARTEMIS - 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 22
MYSTIQUE DE LA CAPITALE - 2 p.m. 
ORION - 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEB. 23
MID-CITY GRAS - 1 p.m. 

FRIDAY, FEB. 28
SOUTHDOWNS - 7 p.m. 

SATURDAY, MARCH 1
SPANISH TOWN - noon 

MONDAY, MARCH 3
SHENANDOAH - 6:30 p.m.

East Feliciana Parish
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
MARDI GRAS IN THE COUNTRY (Clinton) 

Iberville Parish
SATURDAY, MARCH 1
ROYAL KREWE OF ROYALTY - 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 2
COMOGO (Plaquemine) - 7 p.m.

Livingston Parish
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
DENHAM SPRINGS - 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 22
KROUX OF BARKUS (Walker) - 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
DIVERSION (Maurepas) - noon (WBRZ's Abigail Whitam is grand marshal.)

Pointe Coupee Parish
SATURDAY, MARCH 1
KREWE DE CHEMIN NEUF PARADE, New Roads, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 2
LIVONIA CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION PARADE, time to be announced

TUESDAY, MARCH 4
COMMUNITY CENTER CARNIVAL (New Roads) - 11 a.m. 
NEW ROADS LIONS CARNIVAL (New Roads) - 2 p.m. 

St. Mary Parish
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
ADONIS (Morgan City) - 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 1
BALDWIN - 1 p.m. 
CYPREMORT POINT - 1 p.m. 
DIONYSIUS (Berwick) - 2 p.m. 
HANNIBAL (Berwick) - follows Dionysius

SUNDAY, MARCH 2
GALATEA (Morgan City) - 2 p.m. 
NIKE (Morgan City) - follows Galatea 

MONDAY, MARCH 3
AMANI (Patterson) - 2 p.m. 
HERA (Morgan City) - 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 4
SIRACUSAVILLE - 1 p.m. 
FRANKLIN - 1 p.m. 
HEPHAESTUS (Morgan City) -2 p.m. 

Tangipahoa Parish
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
OMEGA (Hammond) - 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
NIZHONI (Ponchatoula) - 12 noon

KENTWOOD PARADE - 12 noon

TICKFAW RIVER - 1 p.m.

West Baton Rouge Parish
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
ADDIS FIREMAN'S PARADE - 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 2
GOOD FRIENDS OF THE OAKS (Port Allen) - 1 p.m.

West Feliciana Parish
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
CANINES (St. Francisville) - 2 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days