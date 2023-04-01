74°
LAGOP jumps to Trump's defense following indictment

1 day 4 hours 2 minutes ago Thursday, March 30 2023 Mar 30, 2023 March 30, 2023 9:34 PM March 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's state Republican Party on Thursday decried the indictment of former Pres. Donald Trump by a Manhattan grand jury, declaring the reported count against him a "false charge."

Hours earlier, the first reports of the indictment began to circulate. Numerous news organizations cited official sources as well as an attorney for the former president in their reporting.

The investigation has centered on allegations of "hush money" to a former adult film performer, Stormy Daniels.

An official announcement has not been made by District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a release Thursday evening, the LAGOP declared that the judicial system had suffered a "severe blow," alleging political motivations were behind the prosecution.

"This is prosecutorial misconduct in its vilest form, and it is a disgrace to our country which cannot be allowed to stand. Mr. Bragg is the one who should be prosecuted, not President Trump!" the release said.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise called the indictment "outrageous."

"The sham New York indictment of President Donald Trump is one of the clearest examples of extremist Democrats weaponizing government to attack their political opponents," Scalise tweeted.

There did not appear to be an immediate reaction from Louisiana's two senators -- Sen. Bill Cassidy and Sen. John Kennedy -- both Republicans.

