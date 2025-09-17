75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lafayette woman to compete on upcoming season of The Golden Bachelor

2 hours 46 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, September 17 2025 Sep 17, 2025 September 17, 2025 4:10 PM September 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Lafayette woman will be competing alongside 22 other women looking to fall in love with 66-year-old Mel Owens. 

Tracy Thompson, a 62-year-old interior designer from the Acadiana region, will be in the show that premieres Sept. 24 on WBRZ. 

Owens is a retired NFL linebacker. He played at Michigan in the late '70s and was drafted during the first round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He retired in 1989 and became a sports lawyer in California. 

