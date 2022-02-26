58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lafayette man booked for cruelty to juvenile; unresponsive 4-year-old victim airlifted to Baton Rouge hospital

5 hours 5 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, February 26 2022 Feb 26, 2022 February 26, 2022 3:48 PM February 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BREAUX BRIDGE - A four-year-old was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital after first responders found him unresponsive Wednesday.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said the child was found at a home in the 1000 block of East Madeline Boulevard in Breaux Bridge.

Thursday, 30-year-old Jose Fernando Valero of Lafayette was arrested and charged with:
-second-degree cruelty to a juvenile
-three counts of cruelty to a juvenile
-four counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile
-one count of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS
-one count possession of drug paraphernalia

No bond has been set.

