Lady Tigers topple undefeated Texas A&M

More information from the LSU release can be found below:

The LSU women’s basketball team used an impressive 26-7 run across the first two quarters Thursday en route to an overtime victory over the seventh-ranked Texas A&M Aggies inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, 65-61.

LSU moves to 5-5 on the season and 3-2 in the SEC. Texas A&M collects its first loss of the season falling to 12-1. They also have their first loss in the SEC, sitting at 3-1 after tonight’s game.

The Tigers brought a tenacity on the defensive side early, holding the Aggies to their lowest scoring total in the first half this season at 26.

Texas A&M jumped out to the early lead at 10-8, but LSU was able to curtail the momentum the Aggies gained for the majority of the game leading for three quarters.

Sophomore Tiara Young continued to shine, collecting a career-high 20 points and four rebounds. Senior Karli Seay showed off her relentless attitude when it comes to defense. She finished with five steals on the night accompanied with eight points, four rebounds and three assists

Redshirt-senior Faustine Aifuwa contributed at a high clip, collecting another double-double, her sixth of the season and the 15th of her LSU career. She finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Senior Khayla Pointer had a night to remember, showing off her skills on both sides of the floor. She collected 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. With this performance, she keeps climbing the LSU career assists list, currently sitting at No. 8 with 394. Pointer surpassed former Tiger Rhonda Hawthorne (391; 1982-86)

LSU shot 48.3% from the floor, while the Aggies struggled from the field, shooting 39.7%.