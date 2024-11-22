LaDOTD announces southbound traffic shift on LA 1 Intercoastal Bridge starting Tuesday

PORT ALLEN — Another minor traffic shift is planned on the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Friday.

Starting Tuesday night, all southbound traffic on LA 1 will be directed onto the LA 1 Southbound Bridge. This is expected to last until 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Additionally, intermittent left and right lane closures going south will continue through Dec. 13 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Intermittent left lane closures will also happen starting on Dec. 13 during the same hours.