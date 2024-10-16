DOTD announces brief traffic switch for LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge project

PORT ALLEN - A minor traffic shift is planned for West Baton Rouge Parish drivers at the end of the week.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, drivers on the Interstate 10 eastbound off-ramp to LA 1 southbound, as well as the Ernest Wilson Road ramp onto LA 1 southbound, will have a traffic switch onto the new LA 1 Intercoastal Bridge.

This switch will begin Thursday night and will be completed by 4:00 a.m. on Friday.

The shift is happening to allow crews to do roadwork on the stretch of road where traffic is being moved away from, a LaDOTD spokesperson said.

The first phase of the LA 1 Intercoastal Bridge, which will feature three 12-foot travel lanes and 10-foot shoulders and greatly improve the bridge's safety and capacity for drivers, will be finished by the beginning of 2025.