Latest Weather Blog
La to see additional COVID relief via Baton Rouge-based community vaccination site
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana is making strides in its fight against novel coronavirus, but the battle isn't over just yet.
Gov. John Bel Edwards indicated this as he announced Tuesday (Feb. 9) that current virus restrictions will not be relaxed at this time. Instead, COVID restrictions will remain in place until at least March 3.
Tuesday was an especially busy day for the Governor, as he also publicly received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a Pfizer shot, at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center campus in Baton Rouge.
In addition to this, Edwards utilized his Tuesday news conference as a platform to announce the production of a large-scale Baton Rouge-based community vaccination site.
Though involving the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, the site will be run by Louisiana State University and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
OLOL intends to direct its available vaccine doses to the nearby research center location, which will make efforts to expand its facility into a larger, community COVID-19 immunization site.
This is expected to take place when Louisiana gets greater numbers of vaccine doses. At this time, however, patients must continue making appointments to be seen for inoculations.
Additional information related to the community vaccination site will be released in the near future.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Mayor encourages more citizens from largely Black communities to get tested...
-
Baton Rouge-based community COVID-19 vaccine site to open soon
-
Texas attorney appears in court as cat due to Zoom mishap
-
Year after announcing plans to dry-dock, USS Kidd facing pandemic-fueled fundraising trouble
-
Man robbed at gunpoint in Baker; police search for suspect
Sports Video
-
Brian Thomas signs with LSU
-
Southern Lady Jags down Grambling 70-63
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class