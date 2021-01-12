52°
La. to remain in current Phase 2 until at least mid-February
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana will remain in the current Phase 2 of COVID restrictions until February 10, the governor announced Tuesday.
The ongoing executive order outlining COVID restrictions was set to expire this week.
"The real growth, here lately, are informal social gatherings," the governor said.
It's been a similar message for weeks, amid the holiday season. A week earlier, a visibly frustrated Governor Edwards addressed the public, urging Louisianians to actively protect their neighbors, their families, and their own health by wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings.
The Governor pointed to those COVID guidelines as key steps every citizen can take to help reduce the record number of COVID cases Louisiana has seen in recent weeks.
