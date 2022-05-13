La. Supreme Court sides with controversial pastor who was arrested for violating COVID restrictions

CENTRAL - A Louisiana pastor who was arrested for ignoring restrictions on gatherings in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic will not face punishment after the state's highest court ruled in his favor.

The ruling released by the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday said Governor John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home mandate and other restrictive orders were unconstitutionally applied to Tony Spell and his church, Life Tabernacle in Central.

Police arrested Spell in 2020 after he ignored warnings from the state to stop holding large services at the church, which violated the order's gathering limit of 50 people.

At the time, Spell claimed that up to 1,000 people attended each of the services at his church.