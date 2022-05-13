85°
Latest Weather Blog
La. Supreme Court sides with controversial pastor who was arrested for violating COVID restrictions
CENTRAL - A Louisiana pastor who was arrested for ignoring restrictions on gatherings in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic will not face punishment after the state's highest court ruled in his favor.
The ruling released by the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday said Governor John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home mandate and other restrictive orders were unconstitutionally applied to Tony Spell and his church, Life Tabernacle in Central.
Police arrested Spell in 2020 after he ignored warnings from the state to stop holding large services at the church, which violated the order's gathering limit of 50 people.
At the time, Spell claimed that up to 1,000 people attended each of the services at his church.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Tesla crashes into building, driver says brakes failed
-
Nightly lane closures coming as work on College Drive flyover progresses
-
Livingston Parish council approves moratorium, halting new development for 60 days if...
-
Future of controversial anti-abortion bill uncertain after lawmakers vote to amend it
-
BR firefighter facing neighborhood drainage, road issues turns to 2 On Your...