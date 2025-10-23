La. special session starts to address elections

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers are kicking off a special session related to next year's elections. Gov. Jeff Landry called the session one day after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments regarding the state's congressional maps in Louisiana v. Callais.

In anticipation of the court's decision, lawmakers have filed bills pushing back the spring primaries, which will be the first elections using Louisiana's new primary system.

This follows the U.S. Supreme Court hearing on whether the latest set of congressional maps is constitutional or requires changes to the Voting Rights Act.

The map has two majority-minority districts, one of which stretches from Baton Rouge to Shreveport. A group of voters filed a lawsuit alleging the maps depended too heavily on race.

The Supreme Court heard arguments last week, but it could be several months before a decision is rendered.

The legislation could push back the April 18 primary to May, and a general election could be June 7.