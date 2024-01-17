La. Shrimp Association files suit against Biden administration's new fishing rule

The Louisiana Shrimper's Association has filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's National Marine Fisheries Service for a new rule that would require shrimping boats to equip a device that would help the boats not to disturb sea turtles.

In the suit, the LSA cites that NMFS "failed to consider evidence that turtles do not interact with shrimpers in inshore waters," saying the turtles' nesting sites are thriving. The cost of implementing the rule that would require the skimmer trawl vessels to use a Turtle Excluder Device would be "disastrous" for Louisiana shrimpers, who are already reportedly living on "slim margins."

Shrimpers are competing with the lower prices of foreign imports which would make implementing the devices difficult.

"We are not just fighting for ourselves, but for the entire shrimping industry in Louisiana," said Acy Cooper of the LSA. "We urge the Biden Administration to stop this unfair rule so that we can continue feeding our families and yours with high-quality shrimp.”