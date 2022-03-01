Latest Weather Blog
La. sheriff's deputy trampled while trying to corral escaped bull
SHREVEPORT - A sheriff's deputy wound up in the hospital after he tried to capture a bull roaming a neighborhood in northern Louisiana.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies showed up after multiple drivers complained about the loose bovine roaming the area of Williams Road. Stock Patrol Sergeant Gary Bailey was one of the first to respond and tried to capture the animal.
When Bailey approached the bull, it went after the deputy, trampling him and goring his leg. Bailey was taken to a hospital by his fellow deputies where he was treated for his injuries.
Trending News
The department said cowboys with the Panola Livestock Auction eventually corralled the bull into a trailer, and the owner ultimately decided to have the animal auctioned off due to its "aggressive" behavior.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston deputies attacked by 'feral pet squirrel' after arresting owner
-
NAACP leader reflects back on Black History Month
-
St. George incorporation challenge officially set for early May trial
-
Mom ticketed after unattended child crashes vehicle into Dollar General
-
Victim of drive-by shooting had family ties to a second case of...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood