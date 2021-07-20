81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. Senate fails to override permitless concealed carry veto

2 hours 26 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, July 20 2021 Jul 20, 2021 July 20, 2021 1:48 PM July 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The state Senate failed to get enough votes to override Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a bill that would have allowed Louisiana residents to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. 

The Senate voted 23-15 in favor of overturning the veto, but it was not enough for the two-thirds majority needed to advance the proposal to the House. 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days