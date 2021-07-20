La. Senate fails to override permitless concealed carry veto

BATON ROUGE - The state Senate failed to get enough votes to override Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a bill that would have allowed Louisiana residents to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

The Senate voted 23-15 in favor of overturning the veto, but it was not enough for the two-thirds majority needed to advance the proposal to the House.

This is a developing story.