La. reports spike of 2,800 new virus cases; 61K recovered as of Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 2,802 news cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 99,354. Hospitalization are up by 54, now sitting a 1,581 as of Wednesday. Two additional patients were on ventilators for a total of 188.

The state reports that 61,456 are presumed recovered as of Wednesday.

The state's total number of COVID-19 deaths has increased by 60 since Tuesday, for a total of 3,558.

TUESDAY: The governor announced Tuesday the state will stay in phase two until Aug. 7.

The state is reporting 1,737 new cases Tuesday for a total of 96,583. Hospitalizations were up by 19, bringing the statewide total to 1,527. Ventilator usage was down however, with 186 patients needing them as of Tuesday.

The state also reported 36 more deaths, bringing the total to 3,498.

Louisiana will remain in 'Phase 2' for another two weeks, until Friday, Aug. 7.

MONDAY: Louisiana is reporting 3,187 new cases Monday, with 1,583 said to be backlogged from May 18 to July 13, for a total of 94,892. About 1,600 cases were said to be new.

The state reported 29 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,462. Hospitalizations increased by 39 to 1,508 with patients on ventilators increasing to 192, up from 177 on Sunday.

COMPARED TO SUNDAY: Louisiana reported a total of 91,706 cases in the state since March; About 3,100 new cases for the weekend. Hospitalizations went up by 56 to 1,469. Of those patients, 177 are on ventilators. Thirty-four deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana to 3,433. 1,069,304 tests have been completed thus far.

Data released Sunday is made up of information from Saturday and Sunday. The state will no longer update virus information on Saturdays.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Wednesday(7/22):

Ascension: 2,077 cases / 65 deaths

Assumption: 463 cases / 17 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 8,919 cases / 290 deaths

East Feliciana: 419 cases / 34 deaths

Iberville: 964 cases / 44 deaths

Livingston: 2,097 cases / 44 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 555 cases / 28 deaths

St. Helena: 200 cases / 1 death

St. James: 533 cases / 30 deaths

Tangipahoa: 2,536 cases / 47 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 490 cases / 33 deaths

West Feliciana: 313 cases / 14 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

