La. reports first winter weather death: Man slipped, fell on ice

LAFAYETTE - A 50-year-old man has died after a fall due to ice, the health department reported Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the man slipped and hit his head on the ground.

The man, who was not identified, is the first death in Louisiana related to the freezing temperatures that have crippled the state Monday. The weather situation is expected to linger into Wednesday.

There is also a concern about fire and carbon monoxide poisoning since lengthy power outages are expected and people seek refuge from bitter cold weather.

Click HERE for the WBRZ Weather page.

Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts live.