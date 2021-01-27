La. reports another 2,654 virus cases, slight increase in hospitalizations Tuesday

TUESDAY: The state reported another 2,654 cases, bringing the total to 388,562. There were 31 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,621.

Hospitalization increased to 1,646, and ventilator use fell slightly to 217.

The positivity rate on Tuesday's tests was about 7.54 percent.

MONDAY: The state reported another 2,075 cases, a statewide total of 385,942. The state clarified that the tests and cases reported were a combined total of Sunday and Monday's data.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 2,075 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since January 24, 2021. The total number of cases reported to the state is 385,942.



There were 25 additional deaths, a total of 8,590.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,638, and ventilator use rose to 219.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 7.34 percent.

WEEKEND: The state is reporting 3,604 new cases over the weekend, bringing the state total to 383,862. 82 more deaths were reporting raising that total to 8,565.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,641 and ventilator use is at 215.

FRIDAY: The state reported 1,937 new cases, bringing the total to 380,255. There were 41 additional deaths, a statewide total of 8,483 as of Friday.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,747, and ventilator use is down to 216.

The positivity rate on Friday's tests was about 6.66 percent.

THURSDAY: The state reported 3,856 new cases, a total of 378,318. There were 59 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,442.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,800, ventilators use was down to 233.

The positivity rate on Thursday's tests was about 7.61 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported 2,536 new cases, bringing the total to 374,582. There were 59 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total 8,383.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,858, and ventilator use fell to 243.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 6.78 percent.

Another 21,411 were said to have recovered in the past week.

TUESDAY: The state reported another 2,126 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 372,089. There were 71 additional deaths, a statewide total of 8,324 since March.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,905, and ventilator use rose to 249.

MONDAY: The state reported 961 new cases, bringing the total to 369,951. There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,253. There were 50 additional deaths, brining the state's count to 8,253.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,894, and ventilator use increased to 239.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 9.18 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday (1/25):

Ascension: 9,874 cases / 136 deaths

Assumption: 1,796 cases / 31 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 31,369 cases / 659 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,721 cases / 99 deaths

Iberville: 3,133 cases / 82 deaths

Livingston: 10,758 cases / 150 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 2,213 cases / 64 deaths

St. Helena: 819 cases / 7 deaths

St. James: 1,670 cases / 46 deaths

Tangipahoa: 10,710 cases / 229 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 2,227 cases / 50 deaths

West Feliciana: 1,042 cases / 28 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

