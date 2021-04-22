La. reports 367 positive COVID cases in those who've been fully vaccinated

BATON ROUGE - State health officials said Thursday that Louisiana has now seen more than 300 coronavirus cases in people with the vaccine, though it's still a small fraction of those who've been fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, Louisiana was reporting a total of 367 "breakthrough" cases in people who have completed their vaccine series. A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after they've received the second of two doses or the one and only single-dose vaccine.

The state reported Thursday that 1,157,671 were full vaccinated. The number of breakthrough cases makes up about .03 percent of those who are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this month, the state was reporting 170 people with such cases. Officials said at the time that a little more than half of those cases were symptomatic.