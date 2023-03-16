La. rapper 'Hurricane Chris' found not guilty in high-profile murder trial

SHREVEPORT - Louisiana rapper "Hurricane Chris," who was accused of murder after shooting a man he thought was trying to steal his car, was found not guilty of all charges leveed against him.

Chris Dooley, better known as "Hurricane Chris," was originally indicted on second-degree murder for the June 2020 shooting of Danzeria Farris Jr.

Farris was shot several times at a gas station in Shreveport. Dooley was also charged with illegal possession of a stolen vehicle.

The trial ended Wednesday with an acquittal of all-charges, primarily on the reason of self-defense.

"He was simply trying not to be killed," Dooley's attorney, Alex J. Washington, told KTBS. "What we later learned is that this individual had concrete slabs in his pocket and it was a bulge in his pocket, so when Mr. Dooley faced off with him he believed that to be a weapon. When the guy put his hand in his pocket he was faced with a decision, 'should I leave my life in this guys hands? Or, should I make a decision?' And he made a decision to save his own life and he pulled the trigger."

Washington also said Dooley was acquitted of the stolen car charges because he bought the car with an ex-girlfriend who reported the car stolen when the broke up.