La. musician's collaboration with LSU Golden Band earns Grammy nomination

2 hours 2 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, November 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Lake Charles-based musician and the Golden Band from Tigerland earned a Grammy nomination for their unprecedented collaboration. 

WBRZ spoke with Sean Ardoin just last week, where he explained the new album 'Full Circle' is the first of its kind. 

"It's the first time that an artist and a marching band have totally collaborated for the entirety of an album. Most people just do a drum section or horn section. This is the band and my band collaborating totally like they're playing the whole time," Ardoin said.

And that effort has seemingly paid off, with the new release earning a nod in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category at the Grammys. Ardoin himself has been nominated for a Grammy award on three other occasions. 

Ardoin debuted the music video for one of his new songs just before the LSU-Bama game, hoping it'll take off as a new game day anthem. 

"It's a brand new sound that we've introduced into the atmosphere and if you like high energy stuff, it's great for your tailgate, barbecuing on Saturday afternoon, Saturday morning cleaning, anything you need where you need a pickup or you need to feel happy," Ardoin said.

