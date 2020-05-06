La.-Lafayette acknowledges NCAA probe, sanctions itself

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana-Lafayette officials say their football program is under investigation by the NCAA because a former assistant coach allegedly schemed to fraudulently boost certain recruits' standardized test scores.

Documents released by the university this week, in response to public records requests by The (Lafayette) Daily Advertiser, allege that former assistant coach David Saunders also funneled cash to a recruit who was attending a junior college.

Louisiana-Lafayette athletics director Scott Farmer says university officials "take the allegations very seriously" and are cooperating fully with the NCAA.

Louisiana-Lafayette also has begun operating under self-imposed sanctions which include vacating the 2011 season, placing itself on two years' probation, a reduction in 11 scholarships spread over three seasons and a reduction in recruiting activities.