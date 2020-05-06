Latest Weather Blog
La.-Lafayette acknowledges NCAA probe, sanctions itself
LAFAYETTE - Louisiana-Lafayette officials say their football program is under investigation by the NCAA because a former assistant coach allegedly schemed to fraudulently boost certain recruits' standardized test scores.
Documents released by the university this week, in response to public records requests by The (Lafayette) Daily Advertiser, allege that former assistant coach David Saunders also funneled cash to a recruit who was attending a junior college.
Louisiana-Lafayette athletics director Scott Farmer says university officials "take the allegations very seriously" and are cooperating fully with the NCAA.
Louisiana-Lafayette also has begun operating under self-imposed sanctions which include vacating the 2011 season, placing itself on two years' probation, a reduction in 11 scholarships spread over three seasons and a reduction in recruiting activities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Blue Angels fly over New Orleans Wednesday in salute to health workers
-
EBR Mayor launches "Wellness Wednesday" webinar
-
Baker Walmart Testing Site offers self-administered COVID Tests
-
Demolition of NOLA's Hard Rock Hotel to begin next week
-
BREC moving to herbicide treatments to contain algae problem on City Park...
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities