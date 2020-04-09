La injury attorney known for 'One Call That's All' slogan diagnosed with novel coronavirus

After being tested for novel coronavirus at Touro Infirmary's drive-thru testing site on Tuesday, Morris Bart found out that his symptoms were due to contracting COVID-19. Photo: Morris Bart Attorneys at Law

Many Louisianans with allergies can relate to wondering if their cough and low fever are related to sinus issues or to the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

Morris Bart, a well-known personal injury attorney, is one of the many New Orleans residents who found himself in this predicament.

After being tested for novel coronavirus at Touro Infirmary's drive-thru testing site on Tuesday, Bart found out that his symptoms were not sinus related, but were due to contracting COVID-19.

According to The Advocate, the 67-year-old attorney is experiencing only mild symptoms and is following medical recommendations to remain isolated until he's completely recovered.

Bart, anticipating a quick recovery said, “I am pleased to say I am very lucky. I should be well.”

The man known for his 'one call that's all' slogan also expressed gratitude for New Orleans drive-thru testing sites. Just as his office promises quick results to clients, the drive-thru testing sites were speedy and efficient.

“It’s a game changer for anyone who thinks they may have it,” Bart said of the availability of rapid testing in NOLA. “I know I am positive so I will quarantine myself and not pass it on to anyone else. The test is more for the benefit of others than for yourself.”