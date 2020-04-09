Latest Weather Blog
La injury attorney known for 'One Call That's All' slogan diagnosed with novel coronavirus
Many Louisianans with allergies can relate to wondering if their cough and low fever are related to sinus issues or to the dreaded COVID-19 virus.
Morris Bart, a well-known personal injury attorney, is one of the many New Orleans residents who found himself in this predicament.
After being tested for novel coronavirus at Touro Infirmary's drive-thru testing site on Tuesday, Bart found out that his symptoms were not sinus related, but were due to contracting COVID-19.
According to The Advocate, the 67-year-old attorney is experiencing only mild symptoms and is following medical recommendations to remain isolated until he's completely recovered.
Bart, anticipating a quick recovery said, “I am pleased to say I am very lucky. I should be well.”
The man known for his 'one call that's all' slogan also expressed gratitude for New Orleans drive-thru testing sites. Just as his office promises quick results to clients, the drive-thru testing sites were speedy and efficient.
“It’s a game changer for anyone who thinks they may have it,” Bart said of the availability of rapid testing in NOLA. “I know I am positive so I will quarantine myself and not pass it on to anyone else. The test is more for the benefit of others than for yourself.”
