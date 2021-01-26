La. gets boost to vaccine supply, will receive 67,350 doses next week

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana will receive about 9,000 more COVID vaccines next week than previously expected as part of the federal government's plan to boost vaccines to states.

On average, the US government will increase COVID allotments next week by 17%. Louisiana's will increase by about 15%, with a total of 67,350 doses delivered the week of February 1. According to data published by the CDC and confirmed with state officials by WBRZ, Louisiana is set to receive 29,250 doses of Pfizer and 38,100 doses of Moderna vaccines.

Louisiana was planning to receive around 58,000 doses next week, the governor's office said previously and planning for a flat amount of new vaccines each week through mid-March. Louisiana's vaccine rollout has been hampered by a low number of first doses being made available.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday afternoon, President Biden was set to increase vaccine doses to states amid a slowdown in vaccinations.

