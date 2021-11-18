La Dept of Health to hold fun, family-friendly vaccination event at Quarters

BATON ROUGE - Now that a number of pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted, many Louisianans are flocking to healthcare providers for COVID vaccines, and to a variety of in-person recreational events.

According to a Thursday news release from The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), this weekend local officials are hosting a public event that will feature both of the aforementioned activities.

A free, family-friendly COVID-19 vaccination event with live music, free food, a photo booth and more will be held Sunday (November 21) from 12 noon until 4 p.m. at Quarters - Endless Entertainment on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The function is the result of a partnership between LDH, The Links, Incorporated’s La Capitale, Baton Rouge chapters, and other community partners.

Families can register online here for the event or by phone via the Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

LDH says participating adults and children ages 5 to 17 can receive free COVID-19 vaccinations as well as an opportunity to receive a Shot for $100 Visa debit card for going #SleevesUp (first doses only) before the rewards program ends on November 30.

Health officials are encouraging parents to have their eligible children vaccinated against COVID-19 because, according to vaccine trials, the vaccine is nearly 91 percent effective in preventing the virus among children ages 5-11 years.

At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 48 percent of Louisianans are fully vaccinated against COVID and nearly 53 percent, about 2.5 million people, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, more than 118,000 children in Louisiana have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

For a person younger than age 18, parental/caregiver consent is needed to get the shot. LDH has developed a consent form that can be found on its website at ldh.la.gov/kidsvax.