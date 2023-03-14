Latest Weather Blog
La. attorney general suing drug manufacturers over insulin costs
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana AG Jeff Landry announced a lawsuit Tuesday targeting companies over the inflated coast of diabetes treatments.
Landry, who's currently campaigning for the upcoming Louisiana governor's election, scheduled a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the litigation going after Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) who raised the prescription costs of insulin.
“So many of our neighbors struggling with diabetes require insulin to control and treat their condition; as a result, these Louisiana residents are reliant upon the companies that manufacture diabetes medications in order to stay alive,” Landry said in a statement. “Unfortunately, manufacturers are either colluding with PBMs or being complicit in the ridiculous prices that PBMs have imposed on patients. These schemes have allowed the price to increase more than 1,000% – purely for their own financial gain.”
You can find the full lawsuit here.
