82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. 74 in Ascension Parish closed due to downed tree

4 hours 20 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, August 15 2025 Aug 15, 2025 August 15, 2025 12:47 PM August 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DUTCHTOWN - Highway 74 between Bluff Road and the Iberville Parish line was closed due to a downed tree. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said there was also a car crash with minor injuries. 

Trending News

Deputies said they would update the public when the roadway reopens. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days