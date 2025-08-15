82°
La. 74 in Ascension Parish closed due to downed tree
DUTCHTOWN - Highway 74 between Bluff Road and the Iberville Parish line was closed due to a downed tree.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said there was also a car crash with minor injuries.
Deputies said they would update the public when the roadway reopens.
