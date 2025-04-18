Kyren Lacy's agent releases statement criticizing NFL, Louisiana State Police after WR's suicide

BATON ROUGE - Kyren Lacy's agent issued a statement on Friday criticizing the NFL and Louisiana State Police following the wide receiver's suicide on Sunday.

Lacy faced negligent homicide and hit-and-run charges in December 2024 following the death of Herman Hall, a 78-year-old man who died in a head-on crash. Louisiana State Police, the investigating agency, said Lacy was speeding and driving across the center line in a no-passing zone on La. 20. Troopers said two oncoming cars took evasive action and swerved, one of which hit struck and killed Hall.

Alliance Sports agent Rocky Arceneaux said his agency expected Lacy's charges to be dropped at his hearing on Monday. He also said Lacy was "heartbroken by the tragic loss of Hall."

Arceneaux also criticized the NFL for revoking Lacy's combine invitation following the arrest; he also said "the investigating agency" was "more concerned about public perceptions - and pressure to charge someone - than actually investigating the facts."

"[Lacy] should've had the chance to reach [his] dream of playing in the NFL in just a week's time," Arceneaux said. "It hurts that the pressure, public perception, social media bullying - all without having the facts - were too much to bear."