INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: LSU football player Kyren Lacy dead; faced grand jury Monday

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, accused of negligent homicide after a fatal crash near Chackbay late last year, has died. WBRZ Investigative Unit sources said the cause of death was suicide.

A grand jury was set to take up Lacy's case Monday.

Prosecutors say Lacy was driving a car that caused a head-on crash on La. 20 that killed Herman Hall, 78, last December.

State Police had said Lacy was speeding and crossed the center line in a no-passing zone. Other drivers swerved out of the way and one of them hit Hall, police said.

Prosecutors say Lacy left the scene after the crash. In addition to the negligent homicide accusation, he was accused of hit-and-run and reckless operation. He spent less than two hours in the Lafourche Parish jail after being booked.

He was 24 at the time of the crash.

Lacy wrapped up his career at LSU last year after initially playing at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Lacy had 864 yards receiving and scored 18 touchdowns in his final season at Thibodaux High School, then signed with Louisiana-Lafayette. He played in 24 games in two seasons before moving to LSU in 2022.

He played in every game at LSU, starting in 24, but did not play in the Texas Bowl, which was played two weeks after the Dec. 17 crash.