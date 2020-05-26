Krispy Kreme on Plank Road welcomes customers to newly renovated shop, Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Statistics say the average American consumes 37 donuts per year. But since the only Krispy Kreme in Baton Rouge temporarily closed for nearly a year, it's likely a lot of Capital City residents didn't meet that quota between 2019 and 2020.

That's all going to change as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26 when the Kristpy Kreme on Plank Road reopens to the public.

Local foodies will be able to make up for all of the donuts they missed out on since the shop closed for remodeling in June of 2019.

According to The Advocate, customers who check out the new digs will find more than an attractive new shop, they'll also find that the eatery's menu has expanded.

Fern Garner, the location's manager said, "We'll have a lot of new products that we can't wait for everybody to see. None of our recipes have changed. We have the original glazed doughnuts, which is our favorite, but we've also added some filled varieties and assortments. Also, we have mini doughnuts that you haven't seen yet. They're the smaller version of our original glazed."

Out of concern for the health safety of patrons, the beloved shop is only serving customers via its drive-thru window, which is open 24 hours a day, Monday through Sunday.

So, Krispy Kreme fans who want a peek into the location's newly remodeled interior will have to wait until the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic has eased.

"We're only open for drive-thru right now," Garner said. "We're following the federal, state and local guidelines, and we're also phasing ourselves in company-wide to adhere to our responsibilities for the safety of our team and guests because of COVID-19. … We'll open it as soon as we get a followup from state and local government and from our corporate office. We'll make adjustments as needed. Our dining-in hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday."

Once the shop's doors finally open, donut-devouring patrons will be able to enjoy their favorite Krispy Kreme options in a much more comfortable cafe.

"Our dining room is bigger — way bigger," Garner said. "From what I've heard, the dining room in the old building was relatively small. Dine-in was about two or three tables. We've drastically opened up the dining experience, and we've also added some key features to make the dining experience for the guests more enjoyable."

The interior also includes a new digital menu boards and over-sized hot light.

For now, the drive-thru window isn't a bad option. This week, customers who visit will be randomly surprised with a range of offers, including free treats.

So, swing by the location at 5504 Plank Road to have a look for yourself, or order online at krispykreme.com/through the Krispy Kreme app for pick-up or delivery within 10 miles of the shop’s location.