Krewe Of The Friends Of The Oaks celebrates 40 years of tradition

PORT ALLEN - Sunday marked 40 years of the Krewe Of The Friends Of The Oaks throwing a party straight out of the '80s.

What started as a small neighborhood event has become a beloved tradition for Port Allen residents. For families who have remained in the subdivision all these years, they've had the unique privilege of watching it grow from a simple idea into something much bigger.

"We were very simple, very small, trucks, cars, we even pulled a boat for our first parade. It was called Mardi Jaws," resident Sharon Landry said. "We were very young, and in our 20s and we were able to help begin this parade which no one had any idea how big it would grow to be."

And the krewe has kept the rules in place, all of these years later.

"The makeup of the krewe and the members are those who live in The Oaks subdivision," Landry said.

This krewe is at record attendance with almost 40 units, and Sunday their theme was 'Taking it back to '85.'

"You'll see lots of the floats try to embrace what was going on in the '80s, but specifically '85, so people are in bright-colored costumes. They're in exercise wear, they're in parachute pants," Landry said.

With record attendance and a nod to its roots, the Krewe Of The Friends Of The Oaks proves that some traditions only get better with time.