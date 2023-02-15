Krewe of Diversion raises almost $125,000 for St. Jude Children's Hospital

Photo via Livingston Parish News

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion parade, a boat parade that kicked off from Manny's Bar in Maurepas on Feb. 11, raised a large amount of money for a great cause.

Registration to participate in the parade was $35 per boat, and parade food and items from the St. Jude Children's Hospital were being sold at Manny's Bar before the parade started as a way to give back to the hospital. There was also a live auction at the event and a space for parade-goers to make donations.

The parade raised a grand total of $124,932 to donate to the children's hospital.

David Stevens with Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer proudly announced the amount via Facebook.

"All I can say is that we are so blessed to be a part of this small community that continues to help make this happen," Stevens wrote. "Thanks to all that helped and participated in this event."