Latest Weather Blog
Krewe of Comogo ready to roll in Plaquemine Sunday night
PLAQUEMINE - Ahead of Mardi Gras, krewes are already letting the good times roll. With plenty of parades set for this weekend, we're getting a sneak peek of some party preps.
The Krewe of Comogo returns with its parade Sunday night, Feb. 19. This year's Grand Marshal is WBRZ's own Pat Shingleton.
The parade will feature more than 20 floats, walking heads, and the Human Jukebox of Southern University.
"It's a family fun event," said Chris Daigle, President of the Krewe of Comogo, "This is our 10th year putting on this parade and we have something for everyone."
Each float is created differently, ranging from characters like Elvis, an alligator, and even an LSU Tiger.
The krewe also says there's a little something special—if you know the secret code word.
"We have special throws for people who know the secret word. You'll have to be on the lookout for the words on our Facebook page," said Daigle.
Floats roll at 7 p.m. starting at St. John the Evangelist Church and ending at the Carl F. Civic Center.
