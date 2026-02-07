49°
Krewe of Ascension's Mambo Parade rolls through Gonzales
GONZALES — The Krewe of Ascension's Mambo Parade rolled through Gonzales on Saturday afternoon.
The parade featured several marching bands from local schools, including Donaldsonville, East Ascension, White Castle, and Plaquemine high schools, as well as dance troops and bikers.
Gonzales Mayor Tim Riley said this was the first time he's seen this many people at the event.
