49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Krewe of Ascension's Mambo Parade rolls through Gonzales

3 hours 14 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, February 07 2026 Feb 7, 2026 February 07, 2026 6:40 PM February 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The Krewe of Ascension's Mambo Parade rolled through Gonzales on Saturday afternoon.

The parade featured several marching bands from local schools, including Donaldsonville, East Ascension, White Castle, and Plaquemine high schools, as well as dance troops and bikers.

Gonzales Mayor Tim Riley said this was the first time he's seen this many people at the event.  

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days