Knock Knock Museum rings in new year for kids with Noon Year's celebration

BATON ROUGE - Kids had a chance to participate in the New Year's festivities just as much as any adult with the help of Knock Knock Children's Museum.

The museum hosted a "Noon Year's" celebration Tuesday that marked the tolling of the noon bell as the start of the new year rather than the stroke of midnight, all to give kids a chance to have a part in the celebrations.

WBRZ will be livestreaming the balloon drop and festivities on its YouTube page here.