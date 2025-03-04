Knock Knock held 'Mardi Gras at the Museum' event Monday

BATON ROUGE - The Knock Knock Children's Museum held a Mardi Gras party for little ones on Monday.

Kids at the "Mardi Gras at the Museum" event decorated king cakes, made bead structures and their own masks. They even wore Mardi Gras costumes to top off the festivities for the day.

Executive Director Christina Melton said there was something for everybody.

"My favorite thing about it is the costumes and the fun Mardi Gras dresses. And just really having a good family-friendly environment for the little children to celebrate Mardi Gras," she said.

The museum will be closed Tuesday.