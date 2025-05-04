62°
Latest Weather Blog
Killian voters to elect Trevor Clardy as 5th Alderman; Clardy wins by three votes
KILLIAN — Trevor Clardy was elected to fill the 5th Alderman position in Killian in Saturday's election, according to complete but unofficial results.
Clardy beat Bryce Felps. Both men ran as Republicans. Felps previously ran for Mayor of Killian in 2021 when he was 18. Clardy is the owner of Clardy Enterprises, a demolition and excavation company.
Trending News
Clardy's victory comes after both he and Felps entered a runoff after the March 29 election for the seat. Unofficial results show Clardy winning by three votes with 100% of the vote reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
7 people are dead after a truck and tour van collided near...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Friday's Health Report: Louisiana whooping cough cases in first four months of...
-
Ministry of Life Church opens site for homeless people to shower, get...
Sports Video
-
Dunham, U-High advance in state baseball playoffs
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU