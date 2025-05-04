62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Killian voters to elect Trevor Clardy as 5th Alderman; Clardy wins by three votes

4 hours 10 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, May 03 2025 May 3, 2025 May 03, 2025 8:50 PM May 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN — Trevor Clardy was elected to fill the 5th Alderman position in Killian in Saturday's election, according to complete but unofficial results.

Clardy beat Bryce Felps. Both men ran as Republicans. Felps previously ran for Mayor of Killian in 2021 when he was 18. Clardy is the owner of Clardy Enterprises, a demolition and excavation company.

Trending News

Clardy's victory comes after both he and Felps entered a runoff after the March 29 election for the seat. Unofficial results show Clardy winning by three votes with 100% of the vote reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days