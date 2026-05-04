77°
Latest Weather Blog
Killian experiencing town-wide water service outage
KILLIAN — The town of Killian is undergoing a water service outage.
The outage, which comes amid ongoing issues with the city's water system, was caused by outside contractor damage, town officials said Monday. The entire city's water service was affected by the outage, and officials advised residents to boil their water as a precaution.
Officials said that bottled water is available at Killian's town hall.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cardiologist encourages smartwatch users to share data to prevent deadly heart events
-
1 dead, another injured after early morning shooting along North 16th Street
-
US denies Iran struck a military vessel during new effort to reopen...
-
State Sen. Larry Selders in hospital after medical emergency
-
A bulk carrier near Strait of Hormuz reports being attacked as Iran...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball gets first SEC sweep of the season over South Carolina
-
LSU women's tennis advances to NCAA Sweet 16 for second year in...
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...