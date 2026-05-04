77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Killian experiencing town-wide water service outage

1 hour 42 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 10:19 AM May 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN — The town of Killian is undergoing a water service outage. 

The outage, which comes amid ongoing issues with the city's water system, was caused by outside contractor damage, town officials said Monday. The entire city's water service was affected by the outage, and officials advised residents to boil their water as a precaution. 

Officials said that bottled water is available at Killian's town hall.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days