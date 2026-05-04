Killian experiencing town-wide water service outage

KILLIAN — The town of Killian is undergoing a water service outage.

The outage, which comes amid ongoing issues with the city's water system, was caused by outside contractor damage, town officials said Monday. The entire city's water service was affected by the outage, and officials advised residents to boil their water as a precaution.

Officials said that bottled water is available at Killian's town hall.