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Smoke Bayou celebrates Juneteenth with inaugural cook-off promoting culture and community

3 hours 10 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, June 20 2026 Jun 20, 2026 June 20, 2026 7:04 PM June 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Local cooks, food lovers, influencers and families gathered for a celebration centered around culture, competition and Louisiana flavor. 

Smoke Bayou hosted its inaugural Juneteenth Cook-Off on Saturday, where contestants competed in four categories, including jambalaya, crawfish, ribs and fried fish. 

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Calvin Collier, the owner of Smoke Bayou, said the cook-off was meant to bring people together around the Juneteenth holiday.
 
"Cook-offs always bring everybody together. It brings a lot of memories," Collier said. "I compete in Memphis in May every year, and on the way home, I was just thinking about what we could do. Something special, and I thought of a cook-off."
Smoke Bayou hopes to keep the event going over the years with the help of a diverse lineup of judges and competitors.

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