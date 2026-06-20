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Smoke Bayou celebrates Juneteenth with inaugural cook-off promoting culture and community
BATON ROUGE — Local cooks, food lovers, influencers and families gathered for a celebration centered around culture, competition and Louisiana flavor.
Smoke Bayou hosted its inaugural Juneteenth Cook-Off on Saturday, where contestants competed in four categories, including jambalaya, crawfish, ribs and fried fish.
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Calvin Collier, the owner of Smoke Bayou, said the cook-off was meant to bring people together around the Juneteenth holiday.
"Cook-offs always bring everybody together. It brings a lot of memories," Collier said. "I compete in Memphis in May every year, and on the way home, I was just thinking about what we could do. Something special, and I thought of a cook-off."
Smoke Bayou hopes to keep the event going over the years with the help of a diverse lineup of judges and competitors.