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Town of Killian under 'precautionary' boil water advisory
KILLIAN — A "precautionary" boil water advisory was issued for the Town of Killian on Wednesday morning.
The town said the advisory was put into place because an electrician blew some fuses while replacing a generator transfer switch, causing water pressure to drop.
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The town did not say when the advisory could be lifted.
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