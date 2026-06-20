Ascension deputies: Woman killed in Geismar shooting, 21-year-old wanted for murder

GEISMAR - A 21-year-old man is wanted for murder after a woman died in a shooting on Kerry Road, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said around 3 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a shooting and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marquell Green, 21, was identified as a suspect. He is wanted for second-degree murder and fled the area before deputies arrived, APSO said.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.