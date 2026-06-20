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Ascension deputies: Woman killed in Geismar shooting, 21-year-old wanted for murder

1 hour 6 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, June 20 2026 Jun 20, 2026 June 20, 2026 9:08 PM June 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GEISMAR - A 21-year-old man is wanted for murder after a woman died in a shooting on Kerry Road, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said around 3 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a shooting and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marquell Green, 21, was identified as a suspect. He is wanted for second-degree murder and fled the area before deputies arrived, APSO said.

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Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.

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