Kids raped by foster parent, deputies say in shocking arrest: DCFS at center of new controversy

BATON ROUGE – A foster parent is accused of molestation in an arrest report obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Michael Hadden, 52, was arrested this week on rape and molestation of a juvenile charges.

Hadden raped a 14-year-old boy, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies said, over a two-year period. It appeared the victim was a foster child Hadden was tasked with raising.

Other foster children were living in the home on E. Plains Port Hudson Road in Zachary.

“Other children in the home were engaging in sexual acts,” deputies wrote in the arrest report.

The victim said Hadden had sex with him “many times,” most recently in February 2022.

At some point after February, the Department of Children and Family Services removed children from Hadden’s care. It was not clear when, though deputies wrote DCFS previously removed the victim from Hadden’s supervision briefly in January 2021 after a “separate investigation” but was returned.

DCFS has been the focus of widespread anger after the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported first earlier this week, it failed to remove a child from its mother’s care in an unrelated case where the child was routinely overdosing. The child eventually died. WBRZ reported, there’s a state investigation into the DCFS failure.

On Thursday, Governor John Bel Edwards said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters was "not waiting" on the investigation to make policy changes in wake of the toddler's death.

"Obviously nobody ever wants anything like this to happen, not so much because you’re worried about a black mark on the agency. You just don’t want these things to happen, period," Edwards told reporters Thursday when asked whether he still has confidence in DCFS. "It's a big agency. There's an awful lot of work that they do with cases all over the state."

In the foster parent case, DCFS has not commented. But, deputies wrote, “Hadden has been accused of having sexual relationships with several of his foster and adoptive children.” At least two other investigations are underway with similar complaints as the 14-year-old, deputies said.

This is a developing story.