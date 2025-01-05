Latest Weather Blog
Kids get free back-to-school haircuts ahead of their second semester
BATON ROUGE — Several boys in Baton Rouge received free haircuts Sunday afternoon at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center.
Kids received the haircuts right before heading back to school for the second semester. Javontezz Spriggs is one of the recipients and he said he's ready to make a good first impression.
"I feel like I'm going to be handsome on the first day of school," Spriggs said.
Jace Morrison is another recipient. He said he wants everyone to feel good about going back to school with a fresh cut.
"I just want everyone to have a good haircut and a good day at school," Morrison said.
The Baton Rouge Barber Collective provided the free back-to-school haircuts.
Metro Council Member Darryl Hurst said this is more than just kids getting a fresh haircut. It's about making kids feel confident and setting them up for success,.
"We feel like if you look good then you feel good and you learn good. We want to make sure we get rid of all distractions, the small things that become nuances that create behavior challenges and other things in the classrooms restricting our kids from learning their best," said Hurst.
