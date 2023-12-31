48°
Kids celebrate New Year's Eve at the downtown library

2 hours 19 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, December 31 2023 Dec 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 8:02 PM December 31, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - Sunday morning, the River Center Library held its traditional New Year's Eve celebration for the little ones.

There was a clown, a stilt walker, plus arts and crafts. 

"One of the great assets of baton rouge our library here has helped to coordinated and family fun opportunity as we celebrate New Year's Eve," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

The kids even had a chance to countdown as they watched the red stick raise high up in the air. 

"All of our children out here got to see us raise the red stick and probably most of the adults will be with us tonight as we drop the red stick," says Broome. 

