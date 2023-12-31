Kids celebrate New Year's Eve at the downtown library

BATON ROUGE - Sunday morning, the River Center Library held its traditional New Year's Eve celebration for the little ones.

There was a clown, a stilt walker, plus arts and crafts.

"One of the great assets of baton rouge our library here has helped to coordinated and family fun opportunity as we celebrate New Year's Eve," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

The kids even had a chance to countdown as they watched the red stick raise high up in the air.

"All of our children out here got to see us raise the red stick and probably most of the adults will be with us tonight as we drop the red stick," says Broome.