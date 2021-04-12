74°
Kevin James to star as Saints coach Sean Payton in upcoming movie
NEW ORLEANS - Comedian Adam Sandler's production company is working with Netflix to produce a comedy based on New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and his 2012 suspension from the NFL.
According to NBC Sports' Peter King, actor Kevin James will play Payton in the film 'Home Team', which is expected to premiere on the streaming service.
The film is reportedly based on Payton's one-year suspension over the Saints' bounty scandal. During his time away from pro football, Payton helped coach his son's sixth grade football team in Texas.
The film is being made under a partnership between Netflix and Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions.
Filming is expected to begin this year.
